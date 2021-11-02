KitchenAid Stand Mixers Are $100 Off During Costco’s Pre-Pre-Holiday Savings Event

There are some kitchen items that are so iconic, we dream about having them in our own homes. A Le Creuset Dutch oven, a cute SMEG fridge in a whimsical color, a walk-in pantry worthy of a feature on The Home Edit’s Instagram. But nothing is more iconic than a KitchenAid stand mixer, a total workhorse that can help you do everything from whipping meringue to kneading bread dough, and with attachments can even turn you into a pasta-making master or an at-home sausage expert. So, when we saw that KitchenAid stand mixers were on sale for a huge discount during Costco’s Pre-Pre-Holiday savings event, we knew we had to get the word out.

The deal is available in Costco stores and on their website, so now’s the time to sign up for a membership so you can take advantage of all of their holiday deals.

The KitchenAid Professional Series 6 Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge is on sale through November 14th, for the low price of just $279.99 for Costco members.

It comes in red or silver, and includes a coated flex edge beater, a stainless steel wire whip, and a coated dough hook.

If you’re not a Costco member, you’re not out of luck.

You can also get a KitchenAid stand mixer on Amazon, though it will set you back a little more. This 5-quart Artisan model is currently being sold for $499, which is pricier, but we do love the warm “Bird of Paradise” color it comes in.

That’s where you can also find accessories for your KitchenAid mixer. Whether you buy the actual mixer at Costco or on Amazon, or if you’re gift shopping for someone who already has one, the pasta making accessories are a must-have.

With a KitchenAid mixer on your countertop, you’re that much closer to having the kitchen of your dreams.

