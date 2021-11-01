Costco Is Selling 2-Packs Of Ina Garten’s Favorite Marinara For The Lowest Price We’ve Seen

Keeping a well-stocked pantry is one of our secrets to making easy weeknight meals. If you have rice on hand, it can become anything from arroz con pollo to fried rice to pilaf. Chickpeas can be turned into a vegan breakfast scramble or creamy hummus, and peanut butter makes fabulous sandwiches, cookies, and dipping sauces. But our real go-to is jarred marinara. With a jar of tomato sauce on hand, a spaghetti dinner is just a blink of an eye away. Lasagna, tomato soup, casseroles, shakshuka…the list goes on. Like Ina Garten, our favorite store bought marinara is from Rao’s Homemade, but if there’s one complaint we ever hear about the brand, it’s that it can be pricier than its inferior counterparts. So when we saw that Costco was selling two-packs of Rao’s for one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, we knew we had to share the news.

We were first alerted to the deal by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds.

A two-pack of the 28 oz jars is currently on sale for Costco members for just $7.99 in stores. That’s less than a single jar would cost you at a regular grocery store.

But even if you can’t get to Costco to take advantage of this amazing deal, you really should still try Rao’s, which you can also get on Amazon. It tastes as close to homemade as it can get without actually being homemade, and if you pair a jar with Giada De Laurentiis’ tips for jazzing up store bought sauce, truly no one will be able to tell the difference.

Courtesy of Rao’s Homemade.

Keep some pasta and a few jars of Rao’s on hand in your pantry, and a quick, satisfying meal is always just minutes away.

