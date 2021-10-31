Giada De Laurentiis’ Mouthwatering New Take On Cheese Dip Is the Perfect Fall Appetizer

Chef and cookbook author Giada DeLaurentiis just seriously upped the ante for appetizers with the perfect update to cheese dip.

On Oct. 30, DeLaurentiis posted her new, absolutely delectable cheese dip recipe to her @thegiadzy Instagram account, writing, “‘Tis the season… of cheesy dips. For a super easy, crispy-topped appetizer, tap the profile link for our brand new garlicky baked ricotta and goat cheese recipe!”

We know Laurentiis’ ricotta-based recipes are sinfully delicious, and this Baked Goat Cheese and Ricotta Dip is the perfect addition to change up your Thanksgiving preparations or your game-day tailgating.

This dip is so easy that even beginners can nail it. With a total time of a little over 20 minutes, this dip doesn’t need much to be oh-so-delicious. Besides the cheeses, the ingredients are ones you probably already have on hand, including them being kosher salt, extra virgin olive oil, and — surprise — honey.

Even better, this dip can be made a day or two in advance and kept snug in your fridge until the big day.

Get the full recipe for Giada De Laurentiis’ Baked Goat Cheese and Ricotta Dip. And if you’re looking for more delicious recipes and healthy eating tips, Laurentiis’s new cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out is on sale right now.

