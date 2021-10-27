Bonne Maman’s 2021 Advent Calendar Was Spotted At Costco & You’ll Have to Act Fast Before It Sells Out

The best part of the holiday season is the excited feeling of suspense leading up to the big day. From decorations to special songs to our favorite meals, we start celebrating long before the actual day of Christmas arrives. Our new favorite way to build up the anticipation is also our old favorite, from childhood: advent calendars! There are tons of advent calendar options out there these days, from cheese advent calendars to wine advent calendars, but maybe the most coveted is the Bonne Maman jam advent calendar. It sells out every year and seems impossible to get ahold of, so when we saw that Costco was selling a version of the Bonne Maman jam advent calendar both in stores and online, we had to spread the word.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

We first learned of the advent calendar through Instagram account CostcoHotFinds.

Costco’s Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas advent calendar features 12 limited edition mini spreads and honey, each of which comes in an adorable mini jar. In stores, it’s just $12.49, and on Costco’s website, you can get a two-pack (they make great gifts) for $36.99. As is often the case, they’re cheaper in stores, so now’s the perfect time to get a Costco membership.

Courtesy of Bonne Maman.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, or if you just want more of what the 12 Days of Christmas advent calendar has to offer, then look no further than Amazon.

They’re selling the traditional Bonne Maman 2021 Limited Edition Advent Calendar that comes with 24 mini fruit spreads and honey.

Courtesy of Bonne Maman.

When we say to get these early, we’re not kidding – they sell out pretty much every year, from every place we know of that sells them, so buy yours now. The appeal of tiny adorable jam jars in a variety of seasonal flavors (Sweet Orange and Passion Fruit, Wild Blueberry with Lemon Balm, Cherry with Hibiscus Flower) is just too strong.

