Martha Stewart Just Shared Her Foolproof Pumpkin Bread Recipe & You’ll Want To Make It Immediately

It happens every year. We load our pantries with canned pumpkin, and sure enough, every recipe we see calls for a half can of pumpkin. What’s the deal? Thankfully, there are some cooks out there who get it: when it comes to pumpkin and fall, more is more. That’s just one of the things we love about Martha Stewart’s foolproof pumpkin bread recipe, which actually uses up the entire can of pumpkin puree. She first shared it on her PBS show Martha Bakes, but she recently re-shared her video on how to make the pumpkin bread and it got us in such a baking mood, we knew we had to share.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Martha Stewart’s pumpkin bread is a quick bread, which means you don’t have to worry about using yeast or kneading any dough or waiting for something to rise. If we’re being honest, it’s basically a loaf of pumpkin cake, but if we call it cake maybe we’d feel weird about having it for breakfast, and we obviously can’t risk that.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Her recipe makes two loaves, which we also love. You can keep one for yourself and gift the other to someone, or you can eat one now and freeze the second for later on. Or, let’s be honest, you and your family can devour both loaves within the week, and you’ll be ready to make some more pumpkin bread next weekend.

Courtesy of McCormick.

McCormick Gourmet Organic Whole Nutmeg $7.09 Buy now Sign Up

Stewart uses freshly grated nutmeg in her recipe, and it really does make a difference compared to the powdered stuff you get in a jar (it also gives you a chance to use the tiniest li’l microplane ever). And don’t tell her, but we’d add a splash of vanilla to the recipe, and we might double the amount of spices the recipe calls for, too. What can we say, we’ve been addicted to the flavor of pumpkin spice ever since our first PSL all those years ago.

Courtesy of Norpro.

Norpro Nutmeg Grater $3.99 Buy now Sign Up

But that’s what we love about this recipe. It’s simple and foolproof, and a perfect blank slate for experimentation. Add your favorite fall spices, make a crumble topping, mix cocoa powder or melted chocolate into half the batter to make marbled pumpkin bread, or just leave the recipe as-is. However you slice it, you won’t be disappointed.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Watch: Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Bunch of Holiday Cooking & Hostess Tips With Us & They Are Brilliant

