This Trusted Brand’s Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupe Is On Sale For Less Than $100

The temperature is dropping rapidly, there are pumpkins everywhere, and even Rachel Ray has announced that Dutch oven soup season is here. It’s the time of year for roasting, braising, simmering, baking, and stewing, and that means that, yes, you need a Dutch oven. After all, what other cooking vessel can do all of the above and look so good while doing it that you might want to leave it on the stove top even when you’re not using it, just as decor? Now, some top-notch Dutch ovens, like those from Le Creuset, can get pretty pricey. So when we saw that Lodge, one of Ina Garten’s favorite brands, was selling a covered enameled cast iron Dutch oven for less than $100 on Amazon, we knew we had a duty to share the news with the world!

In the past, we’ve loved Lodge for their durable, endlessly useful cast iron skillets. So we were excited to see that they make enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, too.

Courtesy of Lodge.

The price of their ovens varies depending on the color, but they’re all on sale on Amazon right now. This classic red 6-quart Dutch oven is currently 31 percent off, bringing the total price down to just $79.90. Considering that a similar model from Le Creuset or Staub would cost hundreds, that’s a great deal.

Courtesy of Lodge.

If red isn’t your color, you’re not out of luck. We’re kind of obsessed with this light purple lilac Dutch oven. It’s very cottagecore, and we can just imagine baking up round loaves of country bread in it for our loved ones when it’s cold outside.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Whatever your kitchen color scheme, and whatever you plan on cooking this fall and winter, there’s a Lodge Dutch oven for you. They make great gifts, too!

