Rachael Ray’s Sweet Italian Sausage & Greens Soup Gets a Delicious Upgrade From This Surprise Ingredient

Rachael Ray just called it: Dutch oven soup season is officially here. When it starts getting seriously cold outside, nothing is cozier than having a sturdy pot of soup bubbling away on the stovetop, filling our home with the smell of savory, brothy goodness that will warm us from the inside out. To us, the perfect soup has a balance of broth, veggies, and protein, but what we really love is the extras that go with it. Croutons on tomato soup, basil and sprouts with pho, oyster crackers and chowder – they’re classic pairings for a reason. So when we saw that Rachael Ray tops her sweet Italian sausage and greens soup with this creamy, dreamy ingredient, we knew we’d have to try it as soon as humanly possible.

Her secret soup topper? Burrata! We’d never thought about adding burrata, which is basically a ball of fresh mozzarella that’s stuffed with soft mozzarella cheese curds and cream, to hot soup, but it totally works. Basically, it’s the epitome of cheese-based luxury (the only luxury we’re truly invested in these days, to be honest).

The creamy, smooth, rich flavor of burrata swirls into the savory, spicy broth of Ray’s sausage and greens soup, balancing out the bold flavors and adding an elevated coziness you’ll find yourself dreaming about anytime the temps outside drop and your trusty Dutch oven starts calling your name.

Even better? While some soups call for days of planning ahead and hours of simmering, Ray’s Italian sausage and greens soup comes together in less than a half hour, in classic 30-Minute Meals recipe style.

The recipe may be simple, but the burrata adds an elegance to the recipe that belies the ease in which it can be made. This just might be your new favorite cold-weather soup.

