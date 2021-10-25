Costco Just Turned Everyone’s Favorite Fall Cookie Into a Cake & Their Bakery Section Has Never Looked so Appealing

There are a lot of things we simply can’t resist when we walk through the hallowed aisles of our local Costco. The cheapest, most comfortable sweatpants on Earth? They’re going in our cart. We always have to check the cheese aisle to see if cheese flights are in stock, we like to gawk at the enormous containers of ketchup and mayo in the condiment aisle, and you know we need to see if there are any great deals on face lotions and other beauty potions when we’re there. But the final stop of our trip is also the most exciting – the baking section. That’s where we usually pick up a sweet treat for the week, and it’s loaded with favorites. But when we saw that Costco was now selling our favorite snickerdoodle cookies in mini cake form, we nearly passed out from excitement. Thank goodness we had a huge cart to hold on to!

The tasty seasonal treats were spotted by Instagram account CostcoBuys, who discovered that the new Costco bakery treat comes in packs of six, and only cost $7.99 a package.

The snack features a decadent butter pound cake cupcake with a cinnamon swirl, and if that’s not enough for you, the cakes are then topped with dreamy cinnamon cream cheese frosting and an irresistable cinnamon crumble.

What we love about snickerdoodle cookies is how simple they are – cinnamon-sugar, cookie, delicious. But if we want a more proper dessert (and don’t have time to make Martha Stewart’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Bars), who can say no to a cupcake, especially one packed with so much cinnamon sugar flavor?

It’s the perfect fall treat (especially for people who aren’t fans of pumpkin or apple), and it tastes just as great after dinner as it does with a cup of coffee in the afternoon. All you need is a Costco membership, and this bakery aisle find could be yours.

