There’s a New ‘Half Baked Harvest’ Cookbook Coming Out on October 29 & It’s Currently 26% Off

The holidays are just around the corner and it’s time to think about those delicious — but easy — meals you can whip up for your family and guests. And there’s a new cookbook on its way to help you spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying those special fall moments. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal-Prepped, and Easy Comfort Foods: A Cookbook is coming out on Oct. 29, and it’s a must-have this year. Be sure to pre-order it now because it’s currently 26% off the regular price at Amazon.

This cookbook makes the perfect hostess gift for the avid chef or a treat for yourself to get you through the busy winter season. It has 125 recipes that are easy to follow and provide warm, delicious meals for you and your entire family. This makes it easy to meal prep for the week ahead using fewer ingredients, but still delivering those comfort foods we all adore, especially when it’s cold outside. Some of the drool-worthy recipes include Spinach and Three-Cheese Stuffed Shells, Chewy Browned-Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies and Browned-Sage Butter Chicken Pot Pie.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal-Prepped, and Easy Comfort Foods: A Cookbook

Half Baked Harvest cookbook. Courtesy of Clarkson Potter Publishing.

'Half Baked Harvest Super Simple' $22.33 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

There are even recipes for those with dietary restrictions, so the vegans and vegetarians in your life will be satisfied with the tasty treats ahead. Go ahead and order your copy (or several copies for handy gifts) of Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal-Prepped, and Easy Comfort Foods: A Cookbook, so you can enjoy a no-fuss, but delicious meals this holiday season.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: