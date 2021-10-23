Giada De Laurentiis’ Green Chicken Finger Sandwiches Are The Perfect Spooky Snack for Kids This Halloween

Like every Halloween before, we know that kids are going to be out in their neighborhoods looking for the best treats — without doling out any tricks. Before your kids are safely on their way in their costumes, you probably want them to have a tasty dinner or snack before that yearly sugar rush. Well, Giada De Laurentiis has the perfect answer with her Green Chicken Finger Sandwiches with matcha tea powder that are the ideal snack for kids this Halloween.

First off, you’ll need to get everything prepped and ready for this easy holiday recipe. Make sure you have a bowl of beaten eggs, one bowl of floor with a pinch of salt, and one final bowl with the panko bread crumbs and matcha powder mixture. Now, we know what you’re thinking — where are you going to find matcha powder with practically a week until Halloween? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

You can get Jade Leaf’s organic Japanese Matcha on Amazon for just $10. And we’re sure this product will do the trick. It’s already a Best Seller on Amazon, and with the amount you need for this recipe, a little will go a long way. Now that you have your matcha powder mixed in with your banko bread crumbs, we can really get cooking.

All you’ll need to do is soak each chicken tender in the floor, then egg wash, and finally cover them in the panko bread crumb and matcha mixture. Once you lay the tenders down on the parchment lined baking sheet, you can take a sliced almond, dab it with some egg wash, and stick it on the thin end of the chicken tender — transforming it into a ghoulish green (chicken) finger!

Finally, bake the tenders in the oven until they are each lightly golden or baked through. Add the cooked chicken tenders to your choice of hotdog bun, and put some ketchup on top for a bloody delicious finish. We can’t think of anything tastier, or more spooky looking, to enjoy this Halloween.

Get the full recipe at Food Network.

