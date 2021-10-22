Ina Garten’s Baked Spinach & Zucchini Is the Easy, Elegant Side Dish You Need This Holiday Season

This holiday season, when you’ve overloaded your tastebuds on pumpkin-flavored dishes, Barefoot Contessa host and entertaining extraordinaire Ina Garten has just the elegant dish to make: her Baked Spinach & Zucchini. It’s not only easy to make, taking just 15 minutes to prepare, but it also boasts two types of delicious cheeses: parmesan and gruyere — and in our opinion, you can never go wrong combining veggies and cheese.

“Zucchini can be a little bland, but trust me, there’s nothing bland about about my Baked Spinach & Zucchini,” Garten says in an episode of Barefoot Contessa of her delicious side dish. “There’s lots of great flavors in it.”

To make Garten’s Baked Spinach & Zucchini, you’ll start by gathering a few essential cooking tools, including a 9-by-14-by-2-inch oval baking dish (or, as Ina uses in this video, six individual cast-iron pans) and a large, 12-inch saute pan.

As far as ingredients are concerned, you’ll need a variety of veggies, including scallions, zucchini, and frozen spinach, as well as basmati rice, garlic, lemon juice, eggs, heavy cream, basil, parsley, nutmeg, and your cheeses.

For most of the process, the dish will bake in the oven for for about half an hour. But until then, you’ll need to sauté your veggies, followed by cooking them with your rice, herbs, spices and lemon juice. Then, pour a cheesy, creamy, buttery mixture atop. Once baked, you’re ready to devour. It’s really that easy.

Get the recipe at Food Network or pick up a copy of Garten’s Cook Like a Pro: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook.

