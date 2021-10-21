Giada De Laurentiis’ Pesto Pizza Toasts Are the Ultra-Fast Weeknight Dinner We Need

On particularly busy nights when your whole family is hangry and you need dinner fast, resist the temptation to order a pizza and turn to one of Giada De Laurentiis‘ easiest, most delicious weeknight dinners instead: Pesto Pizza Toast. Not only does the meal come together in a quick 15 minutes, but it’s a cheesy dish that combines juicy cherry tomatoes and pesto that, really, the entire family will devour.

“We believe in crispy cheese,” De Laurentiis writes. “These pesto pizza toasts are one of the easiest and most tasty dinners that exists (how can you deny this combination?!).”

When we say De Laurentiis’ Pesto Pizza Toast is easy to make, we mean it. All you’ll need to make the delicious dish is one cooking tool (a large, oven-safe pan, where you’ll both brown your bread and broil your toast once assembled) and a handful of ingredients (including rustic white bread, cherry tomatoes, pesto, and mozzarella cheese). Now, it’s up to you if you want to make the pesto yourself (which is extremely easy to do, especially if you follow De Laurentiis’ Classic Pesto recipe); or, you can use store-bought pesto — which is perfectly OK, too!

To make De Laurentiis’ Pesto Pizza Toast, simply brown the thick slices of rustic white bread, then use that same pan to cook your cherry tomatoes with olive oil and salt. Next, assemble your toast by topping with your tomatoes first, followed by pesto, then with cheese. Broil for a few minutes — and serve!

Get the full recipe at Giadzy.

