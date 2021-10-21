Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting Are the Quintessential Fall Dessert

The one ingredient that screams “fall”? Pumpkin, of course — and bakers go wild embracing the winter squash, making it the star of a variety of desserts from cakes and cheesecakes to pies. Among them: Martha Stewart, who has created the quintessential — and likely most delicious — fall dessert we’ve come across yet: pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting.

“In between bars and a crowd-friendly sheet cake is this autumnal dessert,” Stewart writes. “The moist and tender pumpkin spice cake is lavished with cream cheese frosting for a fall treat that’s simply irresistible.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

For Stewart’s mouthwatering Pumpkin Bars, you’ll make everything from scratch, including the frosting. But before we get baking, you’ll need to gather a few essential tools, including an 8-by-12-inch cake pan (where you’ll pour your pumpkin batter), an electric mixer (where you’ll make your pumpkin bar batter), a wire rack (where you’ll cool your cake), and an offset spatula (which you’ll use to spread the 1-1/2 cups of icing atop your moist, just-cooled cake).

Now it’s time to bake — and good news: Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars are surprisingly easy to make.

To start, you’ll make your batter, which boasts a symphony of spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Combine those with your pumpkin puree, sugar, bugger, eggs, and more, and pour into your cake pan. Bake for just over half an hour and let it cool. Then, after you’ve made your frosting (which includes cream cheese, butter, salt, and confectioners’ sugar), spread it atop your cake, cut into one dozen bars, and enjoy!

“They’re perfect served as individual bars or as a crowd-friendly sheet cake!” Stewart says.

Get the Pumpkin Bars recipe at Stewart’s website.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: