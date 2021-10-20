Martha Stewart Just Shared a ‘Foolproof’ One-Pan Fruit Dessert That’s Surprisingly Easy

It’s the season of baking, and we’re so excited to roll up our sleeves, put on our aprons, and get into the kitchen. But our favorite part of fall baking isn’t the elaborate recipes that require tons of planning ahead. We like buying a bag of apples at the farmer’s market, and having dessert a couple hours later, no muss, no fuss. Luckily, Martha Stewart, the author of a cookbook literally called Fruit Desserts, has more than one of these fast and easy dessert recipes up her sleeve. The latest? An apple raspberry pandowdy that’s made right in its baking dish, no dirty mixing bowls required.

What is a pandowdy? This old-fashioned dessert is basically, as Stewart describes it, a batter-topped cobbler. First, she makes a filling out of sliced fruit (in this case, apples), then tops it with drop-biscuit batter.

Her secret step, though, is what makes this recipe better than your average pandowdy: she sprinkles the whole thing with sugar then drizzles hot water over it before it goes in the oven, which turns into a crisp, sweet shell on top of the biscuit batter as it bakes. A few scattered raspberries on top add additional color and sweetness.

It’s really that simple. The pandowdy is made right in your baking dish, goes into the oven for about an hour, and is ready to eat after just 15 minutes of cooling. Serve with ice cream, creme fraiche, or, as Stewart suggests, a drizzle of heavy cream.

You can heat up a scoop the morning after you bake it for breakfast, and it’s divine with a hot cup of coffee or espresso.

We also love how flexible the recipe is. Make it with apples, pears, or even persimmon, add berries if you have them on hand, include some thyme or rosemary with the fruit – you can really play with it.

