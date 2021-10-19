Costco Is Selling a Lindt Advent Calendar Full of Chocolate You’ll Actually Want to Eat

There’s a lot we love about the holidays, from making our favorite comfort foods to share with family, to decorating our tree and house to reflect the cheery mood of the season. But the anticipation is, in many ways, the best part. That’s why we love advent calendars. Wine advent calendars, cheese advent calendars, pet advent calendars, you name it. They help count down the days to Christmas, building up the same amount of excitement we felt when we were still kids. As kids, we always had advent calendars filled with chocolate, but we’ll be honest – the candy wasn’t always up to snuff. So when we saw that Costco was selling a Lindt Advent Calendar that’s filled with gourmet chocolate we actually *do* want to eat, we knew we had to get one.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Spotted by Instagram user CostcoBuys, the Lindt Advent Calendar features 24 days of gourment Lindt chocolates for just $16.99. Hidden inside are favorites like Lindor truffles, classic Lindt gold foil-wrapped milk chocolate reindeer and bears, a hazelnut-filled chocolate icicle, and more. If you get one for your kids, you might want to grab a second for yourself, because no one can resist the temptation of a hazelnut filled milk chocolat elf, and Santa doesn’t look kindly on stealing candy from kids!

Costco members (get a membership here and start shopping) should keep an eye out for the Lindt Advent Calendar in Costco stores, because it’s not available on their website.

If you’re not a Costco member, though, you’re in luck – you can get the same Lindt Advent Calendar on Amazon, too.

Courtesy of Lindt.

Lindt Wintercountry Advent Calendar $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

They also have a milk and white chocolate Lindt Advent Calendar option which sounds similarly divine.

Courtesy of Lindt.

Lindt Bear & Friends Advent Calendar $30.79 Buy now Sign Up

Whichever advent calendar you choose, we’re just glad that the chocolate has gotten a major upgrade since we were kids!

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: Peppermint Bark Is the Perfect Holiday Gift That You Can Make Right at Home

