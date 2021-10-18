Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared an Autumn Apple Pasta That’s Loaded With Fall Flavor

When we think of our favorite fall apple recipes, dessert is what usually comes to mind. Apple pie, apple fritters, caramel apples, and spiced apple cider are just some of our favorite ways to use up those apples we always over-pick on our yearly visit to the orchard, but we start to get sugar overload after too long. Giada De Laurentiis’ solution? Add some apples to your pasta. It sounds strange at first, but the combo of sweet-tart apples with sausage, cheese, and pasta is one of the most satisfying fall meals we’ve heard of in a long time.

Did we mention that De Laurentiis’ fall apple pasta is ready in just 30 minutes, making it ideal for busy weeknights? Not only is she an expert in Italian cooking (and she’s written the cookbooks to prove it), she’s also a master of quick and easy meals.

It might sound nervewracking to add apples to a savory pasta dish, but it doesn’t come out tasting sweet. Instead, the apples are balanced out by the spicy savory flavors of crumbled Italian sausage, the cheesy funk of gorgonzola picante, and the peppery green flavor of arugula. Add to that your favorite short pasta (or even some cheese tortellini), and you’ve got a perfectly balanced plate of textures and flavors that’ll keep you coming back for bite after bite.

De Laurentiis recommends using Golden Delicious or Honeycrisp apples for this recipe – basically, varietals that are sweet and tart and have a firm flesh that won’t break down into a mush when heated. But if you’ve got an apple surplus, like we always do this time of year, then try using whatever you have on hand – you might be pleasantly surprised.

Another idea? Skip the pasta, and make a galette with apples, sausage, gorgonzola, and caramelized onions, sprinkling the arugula over the top when it comes out of the oven. Basically, De Laurentiis’ came up with a fall flavor combo so tasty, we can’t wait to try it in literally everything.

