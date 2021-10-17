Rachael Ray’s New Loaf Cake Recipe Is the Elegant Addition Your Brunch Needs

Whether bread-making is still your go-to Sunday activity, or you’re craving a new, sweet loaf to munch on at brunch, Rachael Ray has you covered with this unique and tasty loaf cake recipe.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

On Oct. 15, Rachael Ray Everyday magazine uploaded a delectable picture of Ray’s newest recipe for the holiday season, and our mouths cannot stop watering. The olive oil loaf cake is perfectly moist inside and topped with fresh strawberries and basil sugar.

How festive and pretty that?!

The post was captioned, “We’ve got a Saturday plan all lined up for you: this olive oil loaf cake with fresh strawberries and sprinkled with basil sugar will do your laundry, impress your family, and make the best coffee companion come Sunday morning. It’s the weekend; have dessert first!..”

We’re still making bread in 2021 (and yes, we think loaf cakes count). This recipe is quite easy, even for someone who’s quite new to baking. The recipe calls for kitchen basics like vanilla extract, eggs, buttermilk, and strawberries, to name a few.

The two-step recipe takes 90 minutes from start to finish, and it can serve your entire mom squad.

Also, if you’re not the biggest fan of strawberries, the recipe noted you can put in blueberries instead.

And if you’re longing for more of Rachael Ray’s classic recipes, check out Rachael Ray 365: No Repeats: A Year of Deliciously Different Dinners: A Cookbook.

Rachael Ray 365: No Repeats: A Year of Deliciously Different Dinners: A Cookbook $12 on Kindle at Amazon.com on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Check out the recipe for Rachael Ray’s Olive Oil Loaf Cake with Strawberries & Basil Sugar.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: