One of the best parts of the holidays is cooking up delicious meals for the whole family. And if you’re wanting to cozy things up for this holiday season, Martha Stewart has your back with an updated version of a classic meal.

On Oct. 17, Martha posted a fall-themed spin on a timeless dish, by zhushing up chicken pot pie with an extra-flaky, nutty crust, thanks to the addition of brown butter.

Stewart posted a picture of the delectable dish, captioning it, “Brown butter turns the crust for this chicken pot pie into a flaky, nutty marvel. And butternut squash and cremini mushrooms give the usual chicken-and-vegetable filling extra oomph. Get the recipe at the link in bio and make it for a cozy night in this fall.”

Her chicken pot pie recipe brings a sense of nostalgia and autumn right to your plates, by doing something a little different. The brown butter turns the crust into a “nutty marvel.” And if your mouth isn’t watering already, wait until you realize how easy it is to make.

You only need three ingredients for the tasty crust. While you need a bit more for the filling, it’s simpler than you think. For example, you need chicken, leeks, celery, butternut squash, peas, and egg whites, to name a few.

The four-step process will take you a little under four hours from start to finish, and it can serve the whole family.

And speaking of cooking some classic dishes, check out Martha's classic cookbook, The Martha Stewart Living Cookbook: The Original Classics.

Get the full recipe for Martha Stewart’s Chicken Pot Pie with Brown-Butter Crust.

