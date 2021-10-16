Martha Stewart’s Cheddar Bread Is the Savory Treat We’re Craving Right Now

Now that the weather is turning cooler, we’re craving warming, hearty treats — both sweet and savory. And of course, Martha Stewart is here to help, whether it’s with a new spin on pumpkin cheesecake or introducing us to a new bread that we suddenly need to have in our life: Cheddar Bread.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Over the weekend Stewart took to Instagram to post snippets of her latest episode of Martha Bakes, where she shows viewers how to make Cheddar Bread. Take a peek:

In the caption, she shared a couple of tips for making (and eating!) the mouthwatering bread: “Buttermilk gives this cheesy quick bread a subtle tang and keeps it nice and moist. Make sure to serve with plenty of butter!”

The comment section was filled with heart and smiley-faced emojis, and honestly, that’s how we felt too after looking at the finished product.

The buttermilk cheese bread is supposed to be moist and tangy, making it perfect for a savory brunch dish or as a holiday side.

And speaking of holiday cooking, check out Martha’s appetizer cookbook, Martha Stewart’s Appetizers

Martha Stewart's Appetizers $10 on Kindle on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Get the full recipe for Martha Stewart’s Cheddar Bread.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: