Martha Stewart Puts an Italian Twist on the Soul-Warming Chicken Noodle Soup

On evenings when you’re craving a belly- and soul-warming dish, look no further than a brothy bowl filled to the brim with chunky chicken noodle soup. The seemingly simplistic dish always hits the spot — and even more so when you dip into Martha Stewart’s Italian take on the ultimate comfort food dish. It has all the essentials, including chicken, onions and carrots; but instead of wide egg noodles, Stewart embraces everyone’s favorite tube-shaped, thimble-sized noodle, Ditalini — a staple in Italian soups.

“What is chicken soup without pasta? Sure, noodles are great but we adore this Italian take starring ditalini, a tiny tubular pasta,” Stewart writes.

For Stewart’s Italian Chicken Soup with Pasta and Tomatoes, you’ll need a few cooking utensils, including a large pot to make your broth, a fine-mesh sieve to strain your broth, and a second pot to make your veggies.

Making the soup is easy. You’ll start by making your broth, by combining chicken, herbs, salt and pepper with 14 cubes of water. Once you have your broth (and you’ve strained it!), you’ll transfer it to a clean pot; and it’s in this pot that you’ll cook your veggies until tender. After about 30 minutes, you’ll add your chicken pieces, pasta, basil and lemon juice. Once heated through, top with some red pepper flakes and parmesan — and serve!

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

