Giada De Laurentiis’ Vegetable Parmesan Dish Is the Only Way We Want to Eat Our Veggies From Now On

Getting kids to eat their veggies is the ultimate task. But in Giada De Laurentiis‘ world, it’s simple: Just drown whatever veggies you might have on hand and bury them under a delicious combo of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and bread crumbs. And the best part? De Laurentiis’ Vegetable Parmesan dish is extremely easy to make.

“The secret to getting anyone to eat their veggies: marinara, cheese, breadcrumbs, and bake it in the oven ’til crispy on top,” The Giadzy’s mouthwatering Instagram post states.

To make De Laurentiis’ Veggie Parmesan dish, gather your ingredients, including butter, olive oil, store-bought marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, freshly grated parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and a variety of veggies. Again, you can use whatever veggies you have on-hand, but De Laurentiis’ recipe specifically calls for eggplant, fennel bulbs, and a trio of bell peppers (red, yellow and orange.

But before you begin cooking, you'll also need a few cooking tools, including a 13- by 9-inch glass baking dish and a grill pan for grilling the veggies.

To make De Laurentiis veggie dish, layer the marinara sauce, grilled veggies, and cheeses in your baking dish. Once you’ve used up all your ingredients, sprinkle the bread crumbs atop, drizzle with olive oil, and baker for 30 minutes. Once it’s cooled down, serve! It’s really as easy as that.

