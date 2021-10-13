Martha Stewart’s Full Moon Punch Is The Perfect Halloween Drink For Kids & Adults

Halloween is almost here, and we have one thing on our minds: throwing the most epic Halloween party of all time. That means we’ve been frantically searching for the best couples costumes, getting spooky little outfits for our pets, and decorating our house and yard with as many spiders, cobwebs, skulls, and pumpkins as we can. We’ve got some creepy Halloween snack recipes planned, and our candy stash is looking good, but there’s one more thing we need: a festive cauldron of Halloween punch. Luckily, the queen of Halloween, Martha Stewart, has a stunning recipe that we can’t wait to make.

If you didn’t know it, Stewart, author of the just-released Fruit Desserts cookbook, loves Halloween. She dons several elaborate costumes each year, and has gorgeous Halloween decor and food ideas in her Martha Stewart Living Magazine.

One of her creations this year? A genuinely beautiful “Blood Moon Punch” that’s great for kids and adults. Serve it up in a cauldron punch bowl and it’s a beverage and decoration all in one.

The base of the punch is a purple-red “sky,” a mixture of concord grape juice, ginger soda, seltzer, and fresh lime juice. That’s tasty on its own, but what really makes this punch a show-stopper is the full moon.

Stewart makes it by freezing orange juice and water in a bowl, then topping it with candy bat sprinkles. Once the round of orange juice is frozen, it comes out of the bowl and floats in the rest of the punch, where it looks like a glowing full moon.

Kids will love the fruity, fizzy punch and its spooky appearance, but adults will also love it – Stewart even says that you can add vodka to your glass if you want to spike it, and we think it would be pretty tasty with a splash of gin, too.

This Halloween, impress your guests with Martha Stewart’s full moon punch, and who knows– maybe you’ll be able to take over her crown as the queen of Halloween.

