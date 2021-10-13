Are You Prepared For a Turkey Shortage This Thanksgiving?

Every year at Thanksgiving, we wonder why we don’t eat turkey more often. That’s right, you turkey hating naysayers – around these parts we don’t swap our Thanksgiving turkey for ham or lasagna, we unabashedly love it. When cooked properly, turkey is juicy, flavorful, and just begging to be eaten cold out of the fridge in the middle of the night or slapped into a triple-decker leftovers sandwich. But what if there was no turkey? It looks like there might be a turkey shortage this year, but you don’t need to freak out, because we have a few solutions.

The first bit of good news is that not all turkeys are going to be scarce, at least not yet. It’s smaller turkeys (like the one used in this Ina Garten turkey recipe) that you might have a hard time getting ahold of, according to the experts at Butterball. That’s because, just like last year, a lot of people are planning on having smaller feasts this year, thanks to the Delta variant still floating around.

If you are planning on having a smaller Thanksgiving, you might wind up with a too-big turkey. The good news is, we have plenty of ideas for how to use up all those leftovers.

If you don’t feel like wrestling a 20-pounder into your petite oven, then there’s another solution: order a turkey now! Get ahead of the Thanksgiving rush, so you’ll have the bird you need when the big day comes.

At D’Artagnan, you can choose from organic, heritage-breed, wild turkeys, and more. You can even order a turkey breast, if you’re having a really small gathering and don’t feel like dealing with a full bird.

If you’re looking for a pre-cooked turkey, you can’t go wrong with a southern classic: Cajun deep fried turkey. Plus, you don’t have to risk life and limb with a deep-frying set-up at your own house – let the experts at Uncle Ray’s Fried Turkeys do it for you.

Last but not least, Crowd Cow offers pasture-raised, free-range turkeys, and if you pre-order by November 1st you’ll also get a free apron to wear while you cook up your feast.

There may be a turkey shortage at your grocery store this year, but you can escape the frantic turkey cooler rat race by ordering a turkey online instead. Here’s to a relaxing, worry-free holiday season!

