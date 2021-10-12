This Popular Wine Advent Calendar Will Make the Holidays More Merry — But It Always Sells Out

When we were little, the anticipation we felt leading up to the holidays was overwhelming. Luckily, our trusty advent calendars were there to give us a little treat each day, helping take some of the edge off before the big present-palooza arrived. But now we’re adults, which means we’re totally chill during the holiday season. JUST KIDDING! We’re still bursting at the seams with excitement and anticipation for the holidays, which is why we love that advent calendars for adults (and pets!) are now officially a thing. In fact, Vinebox has a 12 Nights of Wine advent calendar wine box that’s so popular, it sells out every year – but it’s available for pre-order now.

There are other wine advent calendars out there – Aldi and Costco both have their own – but Vinebox just might have the best tasting wine of any wine advent calendar we’ve seen. Each of the 12 days leading up to Christmas can be celebrated with a 100 ml vial of wine (enough for a glass) that comes along with tasting notes so you can really savor each sip.

The box comes with six red wines, four white wines, and two rosés, from esteemed winemaking regions in Italy, France, Spain, and elsewhere. Even better? This year’s advent calendar is a Women in Wine celebration, with each glass coming from female winemakers.

The box sells out every year, but it’s available for pre-order now. Place your pre-order now, and you’ll have yours in time for the holidays (the boxes ship in early November). And word to the wise? If you’re buying one for someone you live with, you should probably just get two, because these wines are so tasty, it’s hard to share even a sip.

