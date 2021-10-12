Costco Is Selling a Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & The Recipes Are Scary Good

Once the weather cools down, some people might start thinking about leaf-peeping, skiing, sledding, and Santa, but for us, it means it’s cooking season. It’s no longer too hot for the baking and cooking that we love so much about the fall and winter, and with the holidays coming up, there’s no better time to get started. So when we saw that the official The Nightmare Before Christmas cookbook was now being sold at Costco, we knew it would be our culinary guide through baking season, from Halloween to Christmas and beyond.

The cookbook was spotted at a Costco store in Garden Grove, Cali. by the Instagram account CostcoSisters, where it was being sold for $18.99. The cookbook isn’t currently available on the Costco website.

We’ve watched The Nightmare Before Christmas dozens of times, but watching it while eating the themed snacks in this cookbook takes the experience to a totally new level. Sally Sweet-n-Salty Popcorn, Oogie Boogie Lemon Meringue Cupcakes, Sally Patchwork Layer Cake, and other fun recipes await you when you open the cover of this surprisingly massive 192-page cookbook.

But it doesn’t just contain recipes. There are also craft ideas, fun games, and entire themed party instructions that include decor, party favors, and menus. It’s perfect for freaky folks who want to party like Jack Skellington but who might have trouble coming up with the party ideas on their own.

If you don’t have a Costco membership (what are you waiting for?), you’re not out of luck. The Nightmare Before Christmas Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide is also available on Amazon.

Buy one for yourself, buy one as a gift, and your Christmas will be anything but nightmarish this year – it’ll be full of tasty treats and surrounded by spooky, spirited decor.

