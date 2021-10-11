Martha Stewart’s One-Skillet Shrimp & Couscous Is Ready in Less Than 30 Minutes

It’s fall, and that means one thing: we want to spend 90% of our time cozied up on the couch surrounded by scented candles while Hocus Pocus and Casper play on the TV. That also means that, between, work, kids, and general adulting, we don’t always have a ton of time to make dinner before our snuggle sesh on the couch begins. That’s where one-skillet meals come in handy. Not only do they cook up in a jif, but they also result in less dishes and less clean-up, which is a good thing any time of year. Martha Stewart’s one-skillet shrimp and spicy couscous is perfect for those busy autumn nights, and best of all, it comes together in just 25 minutes in your favorite cast iron skillet.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stewart says that this dish is inspired by chile verde, and one of the key ingredients is green salsa (she recommends Xochitl). Canned chopped green chiles (we like ’em fire-roasted) add a kick to the dish as well.

Courtesy of Xochitl.

Xochitl Asada Verde Salsa 2-Pack $14.92 Buy now Sign Up

The other key ingredients in the dish make sense if you’re trying to cook quickly. Shrimp only needs a couple of minutes to cook through, and couscous is way faster to make than either rice or pasta.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $29.90 Buy now Sign Up

To make the meal, you cook zucchini in olive oil in your skillet, then add the salsa, chiles, and water. Stir in the couscous, add the shrimp, and cook for about 5 minutes. Frozen peas are added right at the end and they cook in just a minute or two. It’s literally that easy. You don’t even have to worry about measuring out a bunch of spices or seasonings, because the salsa verde is so full of flavor.

Courtesy of Hatch Chile Co.

Hatch Farms Fire-Roasted Diced Green Chiles $11.99 Buy now Sign Up

To serve, a dollop of sour cream, some more salsa, and radish slices complete the meal. We wouldn’t say no to a sprinkle of queso fresco, either.

And if there are leftovers (which, let’s be honest, probably won’t be the case), you can wrap them up in a warm tortilla and make a quick burrito.

You’ll have dinner on the table, just one skillet to wash, and plenty of time leftover to get comfy in front of the TV.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

