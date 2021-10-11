Martha Stewart’s Swirled Pumpkin Cheesecake Is Better Than Any Pumpkin Pie

We’re kind of obsessed with pumpkin. We love pumpkin bread and pumpkin coffee, pumpkin beer and pumpkin pasta, and we’ve never met a pumpkin patch we didn’t want to frolick through like a joyful little lad dancing for berries and cream. But one of our favorite treats ever is pumpkin pie. We only have it once or twice a year, and we thought that nothing could beat this seasonal treat – and then we saw what Martha Stewart can do with a can of pumpkin. Her creamy, dreamy pumpkin swirl cheesecake is everything we love about pumpkin pie and then some, and it might replace the old classic on our Thanksgiving table this year.

To start with, make your crust from scratch. Stewart uses a classic graham cracker crust, but we think this would be amazing with a Biscoff cookie crust or even a chocolate wafer cookie crust too. And of course, if you’re pressed for time, there’s no shame in using a store bought graham cracker crust, either.

The filling comes together super easily. You just beat cream cheese until it’s fluffy, then add sugar, eggs, salt, and vanilla. Then, to make the pumpkin swirl, you add canned pumpkin to some of the cream cheese filling, and swirl it into the cheesecake that you’ve poured into the crust.

The pumpkin swirl is spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, which gives it that warm and cozy fall flavor we love.

Stewart makes her cheesecake in a 9-inch springform pan, and she bakes her cheesecake in a water bath. That means she puts the cheesecake pan into a pan of hot water and then puts it into the oven, and the steam from the water helps prevent cracks from forming in the center of the cheesecake.

When the cheesecake is done it needs to chill overnight so it sets up properly. That also makes this a great Thanksgiving recipe, because you can make the whole thing a day ahead of time and don’t have to worry about using up precious oven space on the same day that you’re making your turkey.

This cheesecake is creamy, luscious, subtly spiced, swirled with pumpkin, and is everything our autumn dessert dreams are made of. Sorry to our usual pumpkin pie recipe, but you might be getting the day off this year!

