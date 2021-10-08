Adele Loves These Two Classic Cocktails & They’re So Easy to Make at Home

Imagine this: you wander into an opulent bar fit for the most famous faces in Hollywood and beyond. Who saunters up to you but Adele — and, what’s this? She’s offering to treat you to two of her favorite drinks! While this fanciful daydream seems a bit out of reach, you can actually make Adele’s two beloved cocktails right in your own home. The singer, who was recently profiled in both American and British Vogue, sat down for both of her interviews while sipping on her two favorite drinks. Now, we’re breaking down how you can make these drink recipes yourself.

Aperol Spritz

This drink was enjoyed by Adele during her chat with American Vogue. It’s honestly pretty simple, and you can enjoy it during any time of the year. All you need is Aperol, your favorite brand of Prosecco, a preferred brand of sparkling water or club soda, and finally an orange slice for garnish if you’re feeling fancy. With these four ingredients, concocting this cocktail is a cinch.

The first step is to take your favorite white wine glass and fill it halfway with ice cubes. Next, take the Aperol, Prosecco, and sparkling water or club soda and stir the ingredients with a spoon. Finally, you can top off the drink with a slice of orange — again, this part is totally optional — and enjoy! Looking for a good deal on one of these ingredients before you try the recipe? You can get a pack of three 33.8 Oz bottles of Canada Dry on Amazon right now!

Get the full recipe at Food Network.

Lychee Martini

During her chat with British Vogue, Adele sipped on a Lychee Martini, and it truly sounds like the perfect way to unwind after a long week. This recipe requires just a few more elements than the Aperol Spritz. For this recipe, you’ll need a preferred vodka, Lychee juice, vermouth, and some lychees for garnish. (Like the previous recipe, the garnish is also optional.)

Despite having a few more ingredients, the instructions for this cocktail are very simple. Take a cocktail shaker and add ice cubes, vodka, lychee juice, and vermouth. Shake the ingredients until they’re nice and chilled, then fill up a martini glass and add your garnish. It’s as simple as that!

Get the full recipe at Food Network.

