Aldi Is Selling a Dupe of One of Trader Joe’s Most Popular Fall Products

As Aldi shoppers know, no two weeks are the same at the cult grocer. Thanks to the store’s ALDI Finds, a new selection of specialty products ranging from unique foods to home goods are released on a weekly basis — and when they’re sold out, they’re usually not seen again until the following year. And while Aldi has released hit after hit so far this fall, we’re especially excited to shop the ALDI Finds aisle this week, thanks to one particularly sweet, spreadable product that’s almost guaranteed to fly off shelves: Simply Nature’s Organic Maple Butter.

“You butter not leave me alone with these guys because I will gobble them all down,” writes Aldi Instagram fan page, Aldi Made Me Do It.

Aldi’s Maple Butter is described as a spreadable, slow-churned maple syrup. And if it’s anything like the super-popular Trader Joe’s version (Trader Joe’s Organic Maple Butter), the new product won’t last long.

Released in 2019, Trader Joe’s Organic Maple Butter is made from Vermont maple syrup and, much like the Aldi Maple Butter, available in 9.5-ounce jars. They’re comparable in price, too; Aldi’s is available for the low price of $5.89, and at Trader Joe’s, $5.99 each.

“The syrup is heated to just above a boil, and then, right before it becomes candy, it’s flash-cooled and churned into the perfect, ‘creamy’ spreadable consistency,” Trader Joe’s product description states.

And while the two maple butters may not be totally identical, they’re both equally as delicious on a variety of foods, from pancakes and waffles to oatmeal and pumpkin brioche.

In addition to the maple butter, Aldi’s is also selling an apple cider fruit spread and pumpkin butter — both of which we also can’t wait to try.

“I snagged that maple butter but, I can’t stop thinking about the pumpkin butter,” Aldi Made Me Do It writes.

Same.

