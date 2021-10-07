Here’s Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Hot Cocoa Bombs In Bulk for Cheap

Remember last year when hot cocoa bombs became so popular that not only did they quickly sell out at all stores, including Etsy, but the materials needed to make hot cocoa bombs sold out on Amazon, too? That’s why, this year, we’re on the hunt earlier than ever for these delicious, decadent chocolate treats; and we’ve stumbled on just the retailer to shop for hot cocoa bombs in bulk for cheap: QVC. That’s right, QVC is stocked on a variety of hot cocoa bombs, ensuring your household won’t run out this holiday season.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

For those jonesing to hand out hot cocoa bombs as gifts this year, QVC is selling a 12-pack of individually wrapped Chocolate Works Hot Chocolate Bombs for $55.63.

Chocolate Works Hot Chocolate Bombs $55.63

For those keeping the bombs for themselves (which, fair), QVC’s also selling a six-pack of Jolly Christmas Hot Chocolate Bombs that includes two milk chocolate bombs with festive Christmas sprinkles, two dark chocolate bombs with crushed peppermint, and two milk chocolate bombs with white drizzle and gingerbread sprinkles.

Jolly Christmas Hot Chocolate Bombs $68.23

Last but not least, we haven’t forgotten about all the white chocolate lovers. QVC has another six-pack of hot chocolate bombs, also from Chocolate Works, that includes three types of chocolate — milk, dark and white chocolate — and they’re all filled with rich, hot chocolate mix and mini marshmallows. More specifically, this collection of hot cocoa bombs features two milk chocolate bombs with winter flurry sprinkles, two dark chocolate bombs with white sprinkles, and two white chocolate bombs with snowflake flurry sprinkles.

Winter Hot Chocolate Bombs $68.23

Shop all of the hot cocoa bombs at QVC.

