Ina Garten’s Roasted Butternut Squash Salad Is an Easy, Delicious Way to Impress Your Guests This Holiday Season

As we inch closer to Thanksgiving, Christmas and all other upcoming holidays where you might be flexing your hosting skills this holiday season, you might have one very pressing question on your mind: What the heck am I going to serve? But don’t fret because we’ve found just the appetizer that’ll more than impress your guests all fall and winter long: Ina Garten‘s Roasted Butternut Squash Salad.

“This is the kind of salad that you might find in a classic bistro in France — but with the volume turned up,” Garten says on her Food Network show, Barefoot Contessa. “It’s got cold arugula, warm butternut squash and a maple drizzle on it. It’s so delicious.”

To make Garten’s Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette, you’ll need to gather a few essential cooking tools, including a sheet pan (for roasting the squash), a small saucepan (for making the cider vinaigrette), and a large salad bowl (for mixing and serving the salad). Really, that’s it!

And making this salad’s easy, too.

Simply dice about 1 pound of butternut squash into 3/4-inch pieces; toss with a couple tablespoons of olive oil, maple syrup, salt and pepper; and roast for 15 minutes or so. While that’s roasting, making your vinaigrette by cooking apple cider, vinegar and shallows over medium-high heat. Now, it’s time to mix! Toss your roasted squash, walnuts and parmesan in your salad bowl, add your vinaigrette — and serve!

Get the full recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

