The Great British Baking Show: A Bake for All Seasons Will Make You Feel Like A Star Baker — & It’s 15% Off On Amazon

Let’s be honest: We’ve had a tough year, and as the holiday season gets closer and closer with each passing day, we really think that you deserve something sweet. Luckily, with the premiere of the new season of Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (aka The Great British Bake Off) comes a brand new cookbook that will surely make you the Star Baker of your household. The Great British Baking Show: A Bake for All Seasons is available on Amazon — and it’s already 15% off!

You won’t find a single soggy bottom in this batch of recipes. This cookbook comes complete with a series of recipes from Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, and the 2021 bakers of The Great British Baking Show. Although the season will be done by the time the cookbook is released on November 30, you can relive some of your favorite desserts and dishes from this season’s baker’s dozen of contestants who you watched in the tent.

Simply based on the delectable looking cake on the front cover, we know you’re in for a treat with this cookbook. But if you don’t want to wait for the November 30 release date, then check out The Great British Baking Show: The Big Book of Amazing Cakes. This book is also a must-have for any and every GBBO fan, and includes recipes like Spanish Lemon Meringue Cake, Chocolate Drip Cake, and so much more from the 2019 bakers. It’s available for $13.99. Regardless of which you choose, both cookbooks and the bakes you’ll make are guaranteed to leave you feeling like you just got the coveted Paul Hollywood handshake.

