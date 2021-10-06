This Popcorn Seasoning Advent Calendar Is The Perfect Gift For Late-Night Snackers

When I was little, the number one most-coveted holiday treat in our house was the big tins of multi-flavored popcorn random relatives would send us each year. We’d fight over handfuls of cheddar or caramel corn, and it felt magical, but when I tried to recreate the experience as an adult, it fell flat. That popcorn? Stale! The flavors? Bland! So what’s a popcorn lover to do? QVC has the answer. They’re selling a 12 Day of Christmas Popcorn Seasoning Advent calendar, and it’s the ultimate treat for the popcorn lovers and late-night snackers on your holiday shopping list.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nothing beats the texture of freshly popped popcorn, so this advent calendar focuses on the seasonings that you can add to your favorite snack, whether it comes from a microwaved bag or a pot on the stovetop.

Courtesy of QVC.

The advent calendar includes classic seasonings like Movie Theater, Sweet Carmel, and White Cheddar, but real connoisseurs will appreciate the more unique flavors, like Biscuits and Gravy, Dill Pickle, French Toast, and Baby Back Ribs.

Each flavor of seasoning comes in a 1-oz jar with a cute label, and each jar is packaged in a present box, so opening the advent calendar each day truly feels like a gift.

If you’re buying for a true popcorn lover, then the cherry on top would be leaving this Wabash Valley Farms Bulk Bin Collection with Popcorn Cookbook under the tree to open on Christmas day. It features four different varieties of popcorn kernels to pop using your preferred method, along with a popcorn cookbook.

Courtesy of QVC.

While the seasoning in the advent calendar is designed to be used with popcorn, we’ll confess that we think it could make some of our other favorite snack foods tastier, too. Try shaking some on oyster crackers, saltines, nuts, or even potato chips for a new flavor sensation.

Order now, and your popcorn seasoning advent calendar will ship in early December, arriving just in time for the 12 days of Christmas. It’s the start of a new popcorn tradition!

