Jamie Oliver’s Blender Quiche Is What You Need At Your Next Brunch

After a week of waking up at the crack of dawn, scarfing down a granola bar and cup of coffee, and racing to log on for work, nothing is better on the weekend than a long, leisurely, late brunch. But while we love eating brunch, making it can just add more stress to what’s supposed to be a relaxing dining experience. Thankfully, Jamie Oliver understands this. He knows a thing or two about fast and easy meals, and this blender quiche recipe from his latest cookbook Together is just that. You can make part or all of it ahead of time, so when it’s time for brunch, you basically just need to focus on sitting and eating, not scrambling to whisk up a finicky hollandaise sauce or make a perfect pastry on the spot.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Now, we’d never heard of a blender quiche before, but Oliver uses it to great effect. Not only does blending your eggs and other filling ingredients give your quiche a nice, smooth texture, but it also helps incorporate all of the ingredients, so each bite is full of flavor.

Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy $27.99 Buy now Sign Up

To make the quiche, first you’ll need to mix up a simple pastry crust. Blind-bake the crust in a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom until golden, which will keep it from getting soggy when you’re baking the quiche filling in it, and then let it cool. You can do this a day ahead of time – either mix the dough and leave it in the fridge overnight and continue tomorrow, or roll it out and bake it, and save it for the filling the next day.

Courtesy of Wilton.

Wilton Excelle Elite Non-Stick Tart and Quiche Pan $11.99 Buy now Sign Up

To make the filling, sautee either butternut squash or mushrooms with onions and garlic until soft and caramelized, then blend those ingredients in a high-powered blender with your eggs, cream, and cheddar cheese. This is how you get your quiche to have the flavor of your chosen veggies in every bite – it really helps incorporate it throughout the eggs. You can do this ahead of time too, if desired – just leave the filling mixture in your covered blender jar in the fridge until you’re ready to bake, even overnight if you’d like.

Courtesy of Ninja.

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

Fill your blind-baked crust with the blended egg mixture, crumble over some goat cheese and thyme, then bake for 40 minutes.

The result is a flavorful, tender quiche with a buttery pastry, infused with mushroom or squash flavor, and you don’t have to do anything the day of other than put the quiche in the oven to cook. But if you really aren’t a morning or even mid-day person, you can cook the entire quiche the day before your brunch, then eat it cold or at room temperature the next day, and it’ll be just as good.

Other than eating at a restaurant, brunch doesn’t get easier than Jamie Oliver’s blender quiche recipe.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

