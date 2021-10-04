Jamie Oliver’s Crispy Tornado Potatoes Are The Fancy Take On Curly Fries We Didn’t Know We Needed

Potatoes are the ultimate side dish, and if you disagree, just look at the evidence. Sandwiches just aren’t the same without a side of potatoe chips, burgers need to be served with fries, and try to name a more iconic duo than turkey and mashed potatoes (especially Bobby Flay’s green chili queso mashed potatoes) – we’ll wait. These tried-and-true favorites will always have a place at our table, but new ways to serve potatoes are always welcome. So when we saw cookbook author and TV chef Jamie Oliver’s crispy tornado potatoes, we knew we had to try making them.

Think of these potatoes as the adult cousin of curly fries. They’re crispy as can be all the way through, and they’re seasoned with a blend of paprika, cumin, garlic, and black pepper. But the real star in the seasoning blend is grated Parmesan cheese, which becomes toasted and utterly savory as it roasts in the oven with the potatoes.

Making the spiral potatoes doesn’t require any special equipment, just large baking potatoes (russet would work, though Oliver uses Maris Pipers), a metal skewer, and a knife.

You pierce the potato through its center with the skewer, then use that as a guide for your knife, slicing into the potato as you twist the spud around. The spiral potato that results has tons of crevices, nooks, and crannies that get crispy in the oven while also holding onto any seasonings you throw their way.

The spiral nature of these potatoes also means that after they’re cooked, they’re basically begging to be paired with some sort of dip (they’d be amazing with some fry sauce). And because they’re so well seasoned already, it doesn’t have to be complicated. Oliver pairs his tornado potatoes with a quick and easy 2-ingredient yogurt dip. Combine full-fat yogurt with lemon zest and lemon juice, and there you have it! You can add minced garlic and fresh herbs if you’re feeling fancy.

Just when we thought we’d potatoed every which way there is to potato, Jamie Oliver comes along to show us a new way to enjoy our favorite side dish.

