The Sale Price On This Giant Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is Unreal, But You’ll Have To Act Fast

It can be hard trying to outfit your kitchen with high quality items that actually look stylish. It seems like too often, the chef-quality cookware is boring and simple, but the fun, colorful cookware just can’t take the heat – literally. That just won’t do! Luckily, there’s one brand that hits the mark every time. Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens are so durable that they basically last a lifetime, and they’re versatile enough to be used for deep frying, boiling, braising, baking, roasting…you get the idea. So when we saw that this unique, useful, and downright beautiful 7.5 Quart Le Creuset Chef’s Oven was on sale for one day only at QVC, we knew we had to have it. It comes in a rainbow of gorgeous colors, each one so stylish you might want to leave yours on the stove top instead of in the cupboard. This isn’t the only Le Creuset sale going on right now (you can find their Dutch ovens for 40 percent off right now as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Epic Deals), but the price, size, and style of the oven at QVC can’t be beat.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Le Creuset Cast Iron 7.5-qt Classic Chef’s Oven with Glass Lid is usually $327, but today, it’s on sale for just $269.98.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Cast Iron 7.5-qt Classic Chef's Oven with Glass Lid - Cool Mint $269.98 Buy now Sign Up

The giant 7.5 quart capacity makes this the ideal size if you often find yourself cooking for a crowd, and it’s also a great gift to yourself if you’re hosting family and friends for the holidays this year. It can go from the oven or stove top right to the table, since it’s pretty enough to act as a serving dish, too.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Cast Iron 7.5-qt Classic Chef's Oven with Glass Lid - Flame $269.98 Buy now Sign Up

This Le Creuset Chef’s oven comes with a glass lid, which can give you an edge in the kitchen. That’s because you’ll be able to check on your food without removing the lid, keeping all of the moist heat inside so your food cooks to perfection.

It also makes a great gift for anyone you know who is serious about cooking, or whose kitchen ware could use a bit of an upgrade. It comes in 10 different colors, so you’re sure to find the perfect one!

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Cast Iron 7.5-qt Classic Chef's Oven with Glass Lid - Soleil $269.98 Buy now Sign Up

It’s not often we see a Le Creuset Dutch Oven of this size at this price, so you’ll want to act today to get the deal. Don’t forget that you can also use QVC’s Easy Pays system to take some of the edge off your purchase – each installment payment for this item is only $54.

Whether you’re treating yourself to a kitchen upgrade that’s been a long time coming, or shopping for the perfect gift for the food in your life, QVC’s deal on this Le Creuset Chef’s Oven can’t be beat.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Watch: How to Clean a Le Creuset Dutch Oven

