Rachael Ray’s Cacio e Pepe Lasagna Rolls Are the Fall Recipe We Can’t Wait to Try

Whether lasagna is your go-to date-night meal or a family favorite, you really can’t go wrong with any recipe. But if you’re looking to switch up the classic Italian dish, look no further than Rachel Ray’s newest creation: Cacio e Pepe Lasagna Rolls.

Cacio e Pepe is a staple of Italian cuisine, and it’s been having a serious moment of late — even Stanley Tucci claims it’s one of his favorites. And now Ray has shared a lasagna version of cacio e pepe that looks soooo delicious and seriously dinner party-worthy. So who doesn’t want something equally loved by Rachael Ray and Stanley Tucci?

The Rachael Ray Mag Instagram posted a mouth-watering photo of her newest creation, Cacio e Pepe Lasagna Rolls. The caption: “Lasagna rolls? Yep, they’re a thing and these Cacio e Pepe ones are amazing. Check out the link in bio for the full recipe!” And it has people freaking out.

It’s not a quick weeknight recipe by any stretch, considering that it takes a little over two hours to make, but the actual step-by-step process is quite simple, almost identical to a regular lasagna recipe but with some flair.

So whether you’re setting up the perfect entree for a dinner party, or simply want to update a nostalgic dish, Rachael Ray’s recipe will hit the spot.

Get the full recipe for Rachael Ray’s Cacio e Pepe Lasagna Rolls.

You can also get a subscription for Rachael Ray’s quarterly magazine, Rachael Ray in Season for just $20 right now!

