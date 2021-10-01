Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Le Creuset Just Dropped Its New Holiday Collection & It’s More Stunning Than We Imagined

Le Crueset Noel COllection
Courtesy of Le Creuset.

The holidays are almost here, and that means our favorite season – where we gather with friends and family, reflect on the things we’re thankful for, and cook up a storm – is about to begin. Making delicious food for our loved ones is one of the most meaningful ways we like to celebrate, but if we’re being honest, some of our servingware isn’t exactly up to the task. This year, we’re replacing our cracked, rusted, and warped cookware for something a little more special – items from the Le Creuset Noël Collection, which just launched today.

Le Creuset is known for their high-quality enameled cast iron bakeware and heritage stoneware. Their new Noël Collection has the same quality you know you can expect from the brand (it’s one of Ina Garten’s favorites, after all), but with a splash of seasonal whimsy.

We love the Noël Collection Snowflake Braiser, which comes in Marseille (a soothing blue color), and Matte Cotton, a satin-finish white.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.
Lidded braisers are a true workhorse in the kitchen. You can make your favorite soups and stews in them, use them to braise and roast meats, or even use them to make your favorite seasonal baked goods (like Martha Stewart’s make-ahead cinnamon rolls).

We always like to have platters of snacks, nuts, cheese, and cookies out when we have company, and there’s no better way to present them to your guests than on this Noël Collection Hostess Tray, which is emblazoned with the words “Joyeux Noel” in a fanciful red script. This stoneware serving tray helps hot foods stay warm, and it’s even broiler, oven, and microwave safe.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.
Last but not least, how do you give your hot cocoa (and hot cocoa bombs) the star treatment they deserve? The Noël Collection mugs help you start every day with a bit of holiday cheer, with swirling Santas, snowmen, Christmas trees, and our favorite, fleet-footed reindeer.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.
It’s been a hard couple of years for many people, and for a lot of us, this is the first holiday season in a while that we’ll be gathering with our friends and family. Make the occasion extra special by upgrading your favorite servingware and mugs with these heirloom-quality holiday items from the Le Creuset Noël Collection, and this will be a year of celebration you’ll never forget.

