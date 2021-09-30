Costco Now Sells a Cheese Advent Calendar & We Need to Try it Stat

Every holiday season, our fridges become a little more crowded with seasonal sweet treats and drinks, and hearty comfort foods. And this year, we’re adding festive cheeses to the collection — thanks to Costco’s new 12 Days of Festive Cheese advent calendar, which recently hit stores this week.

“I never knew how much I needed this cheese advent calendar I spotted!” writes Costco Buys. “I’m definitely not waiting for December to try this!”

Spotted at Costco stores, this 12 Days of Festive Cheese advent calendar features more than 3 pounds of the finest cheeses imported from four Europe countries, including the U.K., France, Spain and the Netherlands. Available for $49.99, the box includes a variety of cheeses, from machego, wensleydale cheese and gouda, to Leicester, various cheddars and more.

“These cheeses are festive in size and decadence, each piece is enjoyable to share with two to four people,” the product description states.

This won’t be the only cheese advent calendar available to try this holiday season, either.

ALDI will also bring back its popular Emporium Selection Advent Cheese calendar, and it’s slated to be released the first Wednesday in November, per USA Today.

“Once again, ALDI shoppers can count down to the holidays by pairing the wine and cheese Advent calendars full of ALDI-exclusive varieties,” Costco tells the publication. ”Plus, this year, the famous ALDI wine Advent calendar will feature new wine varieties and a $10 price drop.”

Aldi’s other popular advent calendar, the 2021 Collection Wine Advent calendar, will also be released at that time and will sell for $59.99 (a lower price compared to last year’s $69.99 price tag).

“Our Advent calendars are some of the most highly sought after and talked about items we offer each year, so we knew shoppers would welcome even more options,” Joan Kavanaugh, Aldi U.S. vice president national buying, told USA Today last year.

And we can’t wait to try them all.

