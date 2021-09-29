Jamie Oliver’s Egg & Mango Flatbread Is Our New Brunch Obsession

We love a long leisurely brunch on the weekends, but we’ll be the first to admit that brunch food isn’t always the most exciting. Eggs benedict is tasty, pancakes are fluffy little pillows of joy, and we’ll never turn our noses up at a breakfast potato, but what if we want something a little more interesting? That’s where Jamie Oliver comes in. He just shared a recipe for egg and mango flatbreads, and before you raise a skeptical eyebrow at the flavor combination, let us tell you why it’s the brunch recipe you need to try.

The recipe comes from Oliver’s book 5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food, and it really does only have five ingredients. That’s especially impressive when you consider that you’ll be making these flatbreads from scratch.

As for the mango, what you’ll need is actually mango chutney, not fresh mango fruit. Mango chutney is sweet, sticky, tangy, and spiced, adding tons of intriguing flavor to your brunch with just a couple of spoonfuls.

To make the flatbreads, you mix self-rising flour with yogurt and olive oil (Oliver considers olive oil, salt, pepper, and water to be freebie ingredients), then roll out a few flatbreads and cook them in a hot skillet.

In the meantime, make soft boiled eggs. They should still be jammy and even a little runny in the center.

When the flatbreads are cooked, treat them to a topping of sweet spicy mango chutney, a slick of creamy yogurt, and the halved soft boiled eggs. Top with sliced red chiles, and you’ve got a fantastically flavorful brunch recipe that’s ready in less than 15 minutes, but that’s way more interesting than what you order at your usual brunch spot.

