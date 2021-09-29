Martha Stewart’s Apple Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting Is Fall’s Answer to Carrot Cake

Every spring, we get excited to make one of our favorite desserts: carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. We love the pairing of tangy cream cheese frosting with the sweet carrots, along with the warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg that add so much character to the cake. But what’s the fall version of a carrot cake, a show-stopping dessert we’ll want to make year after year? Swap carrots for apples, and we’re in business. Martha Stewart’s layered apple cake with cream cheese frosting is about to be your new go-to fall dessert recipe.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Martha Stewart is no slouch when it comes to baking (her Cake Perection baking cookbook alone is enough to prove that), so of course she’s the one who cracked the code on fall’s answer to carrot cake.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning $14.71 Buy now Sign Up

Stewart’s cake incorporates apples in three ways. There’s grated apple and diced apple in the batter itself, so you get different apple textures with each bite. The grated apple also helps keep the batter nice and moist.

The third way she uses apple is in the decoration. Apple chips garnish the cake, offering yet another apple texture and taste experience to shine once your cake is proudly displayed on your cake stand.

Courtesy of Mud Pie.

Mud Pie Marble Pedestal Cake Serving Stand $58.46 Buy now Sign Up

The luscious cream cheese frosting couldn’t be easier to make. It’s a simple blend of butter, cream cheese, and confectioner’s sugar. Stewart also adds two pinches of kosher salt, which we love – it helps break up the sometimes-cloying sweetness of the confectioner’s sugar.

Tart, sweet Granny Smith apples, silky, tangy cream cheese frosting, and a soft and indulgent cake spiced with cinnamon and ginger – this apple layer cake is bound to become a favorite.

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Spiced Apple Cider Recipe Is the Only Drink You’ll Need This Winter

