TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Salad Chopper Is Sold Out, But Here’s a $10 Dupe That’s Just as Good

There’s a reason why salads are one of our go-to lunches. In theory, they’re quick to throw together, combine tons of flavors and textures into one bowl, and are a great way to load up on veggies and proteins. Even Ina Garten is a big salad fan. But in reality, using a regular knife to chop all of your salad ingredients can make the process take way longer than you’d ever expect. Nevermind that if your veggies and greens are too large, eating your salad becomes an embarassing nightmare, as spinach leaves fall from your fork to saturate your desk with vinaigrette, or a stray round of radish that barely fits in your mouth smears ranch all over your chin right before a Zoom meeting. In short, making the perfect salad is more complicated than you might think, but luckily, a mezzaluna salad chopper could be the solution to all of your salad woes.

We first learned about mezzaluna (half-moon shaped) salad choppers from TikTok. The most popular brand seems to be Chef’n, but their SaladShears lettuce chopper has been sold out on Amazon off and on for months now, and we haven’t been able to get our hands on one.

Courtesy of Chef’n.

So when we found this sleek metal salad chopper for about the same price, we were sold. Not only does it have high ratings (4.6 out of 5 stars from almost 3,000 reviews), but it’s affordable, easy-to-clean (dishwasher safe for the win!), and strong enough to cut through not just your salad greens, but also vegetables, nuts, or even chocolate if you need to chop some up for a baking project.

Courtesy of Checkered Chef.

Though the Chef’n SaladShears Lettuce Chopper is sold out on on Amazon, you may be able to find it elsewhere, if your heart is set on that specific salad chopper. You can currently find it for $11.95 at Sur La Table, or for $10.49 at Target.

It might sound too good to be true, but chopping up your salad really does make it more enjoyable. The flavors meld together more, it’s easier to eat, and we’ll be honest, it’s kind of fun. Chop chop chop!

Pair your salad chopper with a salad spinner, and making good salads that you’ll actually want to eat will be easier than ever.

