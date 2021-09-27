Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Pumpkin Carbonara Recipe & It’s The Ultimate Fall Comfort Food

We’ve been loving the fresh, light, summer recipes Giada De Laurentiis has been posting for the last few months, but we are *so* ready for fall, and by the looks of it, so is De Laurentiis. She has a lot of fall recipes that are totally to-die-for, but no dish is more decadent, cozy, and autumnal than her pumpkin carbonara. It’s a take on the classic Roman pasta dish, and everyone needs it in their recipe collection. especially as the days get shorter and the nights get colder.

From her countless cookbooks to her television shows, De Laurentiis has proven that she’s a master of Italian cooking, so if anyone should be given the leeway to get creative with such a traditional pasta recipe, it’s her. And the results don’t lie!

De Laurentiis makes the rich sauce for her carbonara by blending together pumpkin puree, chicken broth, eggs, pecorino cheese, and nutmeg. The al-dente pasta is added to a hot pan with sauteed onions, pancetta, and garlic, pasta water, and a big handful of Parmesan cheese. Pour in the pumpkin-egg mixture, and then let the pasta simmer until the sauce gets thick and glossy and coats every noodle.

The result is a silky, creamy pasta dish that has a bold cheesy flavor along with some sweetness and earthiness from the pumpkin. It’s everything we crave in the fall, from the long slurpable noodles to the rich sauce to the salty flecks of crispy pancetta. Pair with a side of garlic bread so you can scoop up every lingering slick of sauce in your bowl, follow the dish with a piping hot slow-cooker cocktail, and you’ll be ready to face even the chilliest autumn nights.

