Martha Stewart’s Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Dip Is The Ultimate Game Night Snack Idea

We love football season. It’s not just an excuse to get together with a group of friends to watch the big games on tv, or to even go sit in the bleachers while watching the local high school team fight for glory. For us, it’s just as much about the game night snacks and tailgaiting treats, which tend to be even more exciting than many of the games themselves. Buffalo wings are, of course, a classic option. But this year, we’re going with Martha Stewart‘s spicy snack of choice: a creamy, fiery, cheesy jalapeño popper dip.

Martha Stewart is the queen of appetizers (she even has an all-appetizer cookbook), and this dip recipe makes it easy to see why. The jalapeño popper flavor combination of spicy, creamy, cheesy, and tangy is famous for a reason. Turn that into a hot and melty baked dip, and it’s the type of blend that can keep you snacking for hours, as you chow down through endless veggie sticks, pretzles, chips, and basically whatever dippable and dunkable foods you can get your hands on.

It’s also a lot less fussy than trying to make a bunch of jalapeño poppers for your friends. Who has time to de-seed and stuff a bunch of peppers, let alone batter and fry them, when they could just make an elegant veggie platter and serve the poppers as a dip instead? Not us, that’s for sure.

Stewart’s recipe is easy as can be. Roasted jalapeños add a sophisticated flair to the dip, which also containers tangy-sweet pimiento peppers and some savory seasonings.

Add some decadence by way of cream cheese, sour cream, and cheddar cheese, along with a topping of parsley-flecked crispy panko breadcrumbs, and you’ll be the MVP of your crew’s next game night watch party.

