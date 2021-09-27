Costco Just Re-Published Ina Garten’s First Cookbook With 4 New, Exclusive Recipes

When we’re in the kitchen cooking up a chocolately dessert for a romantic interest or a special dinner for a group of friends, the voice in our heads that guides us along is Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa. Between her shows and her cookbooks, it almost feels like Garten is the one who taught us how to cook. We’ve got almost all of her cookbooks, but now Costco is selling one that’s a bit unique. That’s because even though the book has been around for awhile, it now features four brand new recipes from Garten written exclusively for Costco, which means we need to get our hands on a copy ASAP.

Garten’s first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, originally came out in 1999, and was based on the iconic recipes from her gourmet shop of the same name. It features classic, decadent takes on recipes like roasted tomato soup, maple-oatmeal scones, cheddar corn chowder, grilled salmon salad, and more. It’s definitely a book you want to have on your shelf.

The Costco edition is even better. That’s because the exclusive Costco edition includes four totally new recipes from Ina Garten that only appear in their edition of the cookbook, as well as a letter from the Barefoot Contessa herself explaining how she formulates her cookbooks.

If you’re a die-hard Garten fan, this is obviously a must-have. But it also makes a great gift for the other Barefoot Contessa fanatics in your life. Pair a copy of the book with a gifted Costco membership, and you’ll be the star of the holiday season.

