Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared A Delicious Looking Fall Treat That’s Also Gluten Free

What’s not to love about the fall season? The weather is stunning, the activities are incredible, and of course, the seasonal food is oh, so delicious. Whether you love a butternut squash filled dish, a pumpkin centered dessert or prefer a classic apple pie or cider, there’s a little something for everyone. Giada De Laurentiis is one of our favorite chefs to turn to for fall delights like her apple pie soda, apple cider shandy and spiced pumpkin raisin cookies. Her latest is perfect for anyone with a gluten allergy or sensitivity; it’s a gluten free pear and caramel cake perfect for ringing in this beautiful season.

De Laurentiis shared her creation on her @giadzy instagram account, writing, “This pear and caramel cake has a secret: it’s gluten free! These fragrant flavors will have your house smelling incredible. 🍐” There are under 300 calories per serving and this dish will only take you 15 minutes to prep. It’s considered a beginner level recipe on her website, so if you’re newer to the baking world you don’t have to worry. If you’re looking for something to bring to your next fall party, this is a great option. It serves 8 people, only takes an hour to make and has those delicious fall flavors we love.

Why not spice it up this fall and try a new dessert? Sure, pumpkin and apple pie are delicious, but it’s fun to branch out and try new dishes. Who knows, maybe it’ll become your go-to sweet treat on those cool autumn nights.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Gluten Free Pear Caramel Cake.

