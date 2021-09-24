Martha Stewart’s Chocolate-Caramel Butter Bars Are the Peanut Buttery, Marshmallowy Dessert of Your Dreams

Some desserts you look at and can actually resist (albeit, begrudgingly). But then there are those certain few, like Martha Stewart‘s Chocolate-Peanut-Butter-Caramel Cereal Bars, that are downright too irresistible to refuse. Boasting every deliciously sweet ingredient under the sun, from fluffy marshmallow to creamy caramel, Stewart’s take on the classic chocolate-caramel butter bars is not only delicious, but the dessert is also surprisingly easy to make.

“Here’s a risk-free way to get rich quick: Try our easy take on the classic chocolate-caramel butter bars known as millionaire’s shortbread,” Stewart writes of her dessert, which will be featured in the October 2021 issue of Martha Stewart Living. “We swap in crispy, marshmallow-laden rice cereal for its base, and add a thin layer of peanut-butter caramel under the chocolate-shell topping.”

To make Stewart’s Chocolate-Peanut-Butter-Caramel Cereal Bars, gather all the necessary cooking tools and equipment, including a 9-inch square baking pan, a small saucepan, and a small heat-proof bowl and a pot.

Now, for the next 20 minutes, you’ll prep, starting with making your marshmallow bar base. Next, you’ll make the caramel by combining sugar and water, followed by cream and butter, and eventually peanut butter. You can also speed up this step by using store-bough caramels and replacing the sugar and cream with a couple tablespoons of butter with the soft caramels you purchased.

Lastly, you’ll melt your chocolate and spread it over your caramel layer. Let it chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Cut into squares — and enjoy!

“Just invest a little time to let it chill, and it pays off with every extravagant bite,” Stewart says.

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

