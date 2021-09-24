Ina Garten’s Saffron Risotto with Parmesan & Pancetta Makes for the Perfect Weekend Lunch

The air is cool and crisp, and the temperature is absolutely perfect for taking your weekend lunches back outside. And we can think of no better recipe to pair with a deliciously brisk fall afternoon than Ina Garten‘s family-style Saffron Risotto with Butternut Squash. Not only does the risotto embrace one of fall’s favored veggies, butternut squash, but it also features our two favorite food groups: cheese (parmesan cheese) and salty meats (pancetta).

“Butternut squash is the perfect thing for risotto with saffron,” Garten says of the dish that was originally featured in her 2002 cookbook, Barefoot Contessa Family Style by Ina Garten. “The saffron’s really spicy, and the butternut squash is really sweet.”

To make Garten’s Saffron Risotto with Butternut Squash a few cooking tools are imperative to have on-hand, including a sharp peeler (to peel your butternut squash); a large, sharp knife (to cut your butternut squash into 6 cups’ worth of cubes); a sheet pan; and a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven.

To start, you’ll cut the squash into cutes and roast them for about half an hour until super tender. Then, simmer the chicken stock, and cook your pancetta and shallots in your Dutch oven. Slowly, you’ll add your wine, stock, rice, and saffron — and continue to add stock every few minutes until the rice is cooked through. Lastly, add the roasted squash cubes and parmesan cheese — and serve!

“This is the most delicious lunch, all in one pot,” Garten raves.

Our mouths are watering just thinking about this delicious dish.

Get the full recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

