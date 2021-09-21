Bonne Maman’s Advent Calendar Is Somehow In Stock (& On Sale!) at This Secret Store, So Get It Before It Sells Out

Yes, it’s September but advent calendar season is in full swing already. In fact, you may already be too late to the game. Bonne Maman dropped its highly coveted advent calendar awhile ago, and naturally, it sold out right before our eyes. Somehow, though, we discovered that it’s still in stock at a very unexpected place: QVC! On top of that, we have news that might be sweeter than the jams in this gift—the calendar is 10 percent off too. This is truly an early holiday miracle.

This precious and timeless advent calendar includes 24 1-ounce mini jars of the delicious preserves. Perfect for mom, grandma, or the baker in your life, this set is a foolproof gift for just about anyone this holiday. And don’t forget to treat yourself to one!

Best of all, you can reuse these jars for overnight oats, parfaits, or even little treats for a holiday party. What’s better than a gift that keeps on giving?

You’ll want to add one of these mega-popular advent calendars to your cart ASAP—we honestly don’t understand how these are in stock, so it’s your lucky day. Note that this will ship on November 8th.

QVC has a few other gorgeous food and drink advent calendars, so make sure to check them out too. And if you’re a first-time customer, use the code HOLIDAY at checkout for $10 off your order—exclusions apply. Happy (early) holidays!

