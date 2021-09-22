Drew Barrymore’s Debut Lifestyle & Cookbook Is Available on Amazon — & It’s 28% Off

Throughout her decades-long career, Drew Barrymore has proven that there is no project she can’t tackle or challenge she can’t meet. The longtime actress has conquered movies and TV, has her own talk show, a makeup brand and beauty partnerships, her Beautiful Kitchen Line, and so much more. Now, she’s delving even deeper into food and lifestyle with her forthcoming cookbook Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life — and it’s available for preorder at 28% off on Amazon right now!

While Barrymore’s upcoming lifestyle and cookbook won’t hit bookshelves until November 2, that’s no reason why you can’t get a head start and order your copy today. For any fan of the eponymous talk show host, this book is a must-have. Along with delicious recipes from Soft-Scrambled Yuzu Kosho Eggs to Brie and Apple Grilled Cheese to Harissa Spaghetti, this book is an intimate look inside Barrymore’s life with her two young daughters, and how she finds a way to live a life full of joy.

Included in Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life are photos and stories from Barrymore herself. Written in collaboration with her friend Pilar Valdes, this cookbook is ideal for busy women balancing a career and family. Barrymore takes us into the small joys she finds amidst the chaos, and the stories that brought her to the dinner table, whether she was cooking or raising her first chickens! It sounds like a total delight, but what else would you expect from Barrymore? At just $21.49, this cookbook is an essential purchase you surely won’t regret!

